Former auditor’s office employee pleads

One of three Van Wert County employees charged with felony offenses in connection with an alleged illegal entry into another county office has pleaded guilty to a lesser offense.

Julienne Rolsten, 51, of Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty to a charge of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree.

Retired Greene County Common Pleas Judge Timothy Campbell, who heard the case on assignment from the Ohio Supreme Court, fined Rolsten $250 and she agreed to resign her position with the County Auditor’s Office and to never be re-employed by Van Wert County.

A final pretrial conference was also held Wednesday for County Auditor Phil Baxter.