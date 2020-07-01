Middle Point man given prison sentences

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

A Middle Point man was sentenced to three prison terms on a variety of charges during a hearing held this past week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Jordan Vickery, 36, was sentenced to 15 months in prison on a charge of failure to provide notice of an address change, a felony of the fourth degree, and 12 months apiece on counts of receiving stolen property and theft, each a fifth-degree felony offense. Judge Martin D. Burchfield ordered the prison terms to run at the same time (concurrent), and also gave Vickery credit for 182 days already served.

Vickery was also ordered to pay restitution to Pamela Waltmire in the amount of $1,126.86.

Dustin Lehmkuhle, 31, of Delphos, was sentenced to two years of community control on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. He must also serve 180 days in jail, with credit for eight days already served, and undergo substance abuse and mental health assessment and treatment, if recommended. Judge Burchfield he would consider treatment in lieu of jail time after Lehmkuhle has served 14 days.

Lehmkuhle was also in court late last week for a bond violation hearing for allegedly failing to complete his paperwork and interview for his presentence investigation, and also for failing a drug test. He requested a continuance of the hearing, which was granted until this Wednesday, and his bond was set at $25,000 cash or commercial surety.

Two others also entered changes of plea this past week.

Lacy Sheets, 38, of Delphos, changed her plea to guilty to two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of possession of criminal tools, each a felony of the fifth degree. Sheets then requested, and was granted, intervention in lieu of conviction and her case was stayed pending successful completion of a substance abuse treatment program.

Jason Monroe, 46, of Delphos, also changed his plea to guilty to two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of possession of criminal tools. He also requested intervention in lieu of conviction, which was granted, and his case was stayed until he successfully completes a substance abuse treatment program.

One person was in court for a bond violation.

Zach Germann, 32, of Van Wert, stipulated in court that grounds exist to revoke his bond, while not actually admitting to the violation, due to other pending cases. Judge Burchfield revoked his $25,000 cash bond and set a $50,000 cash bond instead, with GPS electronically monitored house arrest and a no contract order implemented if he is able to make bond.

Also, Johnathan Wells, 24, of Antwerp, denied violating his probation by failing to provide a change of address, failure to report to probation, and failure to complete counseling. A hearing will be set at a later date.