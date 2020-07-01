Street closings scheduled for Van Wert
VW independent/submitted information
Van Wert Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming’s office has announced the following street closings over the next several weeks:
Jefferson Street, between Main Street and Central Avenue, will be closed this Saturday, July 4, from 3-10 p.m., for food vendors located on Jefferson Street before and during the Fountain Park Summer Music Series concert, which starts at 7 that evening.
Jefferson Street, between Main and Central, and Central Avenue, between Jefferson and Washington streets, will also be closed from noon-10 p.m. for the following Fridays:
July 17 — Creedence Revisited concert
July 24 — Old Town Brass Band
July 31 — Good Rockin’ Tonight
August 7 — Sanctus Real
POSTED: 07/01/20 at 6:55 am. FILED UNDER: News