Street closings scheduled for Van Wert

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming’s office has announced the following street closings over the next several weeks:

Jefferson Street, between Main Street and Central Avenue, will be closed this Saturday, July 4, from 3-10 p.m., for food vendors located on Jefferson Street before and during the Fountain Park Summer Music Series concert, which starts at 7 that evening.

Jefferson Street, between Main and Central, and Central Avenue, between Jefferson and Washington streets, will also be closed from noon-10 p.m. for the following Fridays:

July 17 — Creedence Revisited concert

July 24 — Old Town Brass Band

July 31 — Good Rockin’ Tonight

August 7 — Sanctus Real