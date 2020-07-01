VW Live: Concert safety very important

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert Live is absolutely dedicated to the mission of providing entertainment in a safe environment for all patrons, artists, and staff. In coordination with the Van Wert Health Department, the following safety guidelines are shared as a reminder for the Fourth of July concert in Fountain Park.

Adherence to these guidelines will help ensure the opportunity for future concerts. It is strongly requested and encouraged that all attendees do their part so the shows can go on.

1. Face masks are recommended, but optional. Due to the anticipated heat index, anyone wearing a mask should be cognizant of light-headedness. Guests are asked to remain in family units that are socially distanced as a “fan pod” 6 feet from other fan pods. When strict social distancing protocols are followed, masks are not necessary.

2. Social distancing is mandatory.

3. Hand sanitizing stations will be set up throughout the park.

4. Food vendor booths will have clear social distancing markings on the pavement.

5. Social distancing with Security will keep the audience a safe distance from the stage.

6. Custodial services will be cleaning down the solid surfaces in the bathroom every 20 minutes. A barrier will be placed in front of the door when cleaning is being done to bar entry.

7. Security staff will be available to kindly assist with any questions.

8. Those who are sick or experiencing symptoms that may be related to coronavirus, should stay home.

Working together, a safe entertainment opportunity is made possible. Van Wert Live is honored to represent Van Wert as the safe entertainment destination of the region.