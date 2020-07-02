Baseball: VW Cougars fall to Coldwater

Van Wert independent sports

Coldwater plated three runs in the second inning, then added a pair of runs in the sixth, enough to get by Van Wert 5-4 at Russell Fisher Field on Thursday.

The Cavaliers had three consecutive RBI hits in the second, including a triple.

Van Wert’s first hit of the game came in the bottom of the fourth, when Kaiden Bates singled in Xavier Okuly, who had walked earlier in the inning.



Aidan Pratt’s RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the fifth pulled the Cougars to within one run, 3-2, but Coldwater pushed the lead to 5-2 in the sixth.

Luke Wessell scored on an error in the bottom of the sixth, and a seventh inning RBI single by Ethan Rupert allowed Owen Treece to score. The Cougars had the winning run at the plate after that, but the game ended with a fly ball.

Van Wert (6-7) will play at Delphos Jefferson at 6 p.m. tonight.