Chamber seeks golf outing registrations

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce announces that registration is open for the Chamber Golf Classic, which will be held at Hickory Sticks Golf Club Wednesday, July 29.

Registration will begin at 10 a.m. that day, followed by a shotgun start at 11 that morning. Enjoy a day of “friendly, competitive” golf, with a best ball scramble format, and experience the best networking of the summer with colleagues.

The Golf Classic will offer a variety of contests, including a “potty chip” contest sponsored by Wallace Plumbing, and longest drive, longest putt, closest to the pin, and a Hole-in-One contests sponsored by Greve Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram.

Participate in one of the area’s premier golf outings, support the mission of the Chamber, and make important business connections.

Each golfer will receive a golfer gift bag, as well as lunch provided by Little Caesar’s, dinner provided by the Deli on Main, access to a margarita bar sponsored by Current Office Solutions, and a Mimosa Bar sponsored by the Partee Shop.

Team fees and sponsorship opportunities for the 2020 Chamber Gold Classic are:

Pro-headline sponsor: $750 (includes hole signage, speaking opportunity at awards dinner, fees for one foursome, name displayed prominently onsite on the day of outing and business name and logo on award programs).

19th Hole sponsorships: $500 (includes hole signage, fees for one foursome, business name and logo on award programs).

ACE sponsorship: $400 (incudes hole signage and fees for one foursome).

Team of four: $320, includes fee for one foursome.

To register online go to www.vanwertchamber.com or contact the Chamber office by phone at 419.238.4390 or email at mark@vanwertchamber.com.