Cougars top Lancers

Van Wert’s Owen Treece (above) tossed a two-hitter and struck out 10 to help the Cougars defeat Lincolnview 2-1 in summer season baseball at Russell Fisher Field on Wednesday. Both of Van Wert’s runs came in the second inning on back-to-back RBI singles by TJ Stoller and Aidan Pratt that scored Ethan Rupert and Xavier Okuly. Lincolnview’s lone run came in the third when Brandon Renner crossed home plate. Collin Overholt (below) went four innings and fanned four, then Landon Price pitched the remaining two innings and struck out two. Van Wert will host Coldwater at 6:30 tonight and Lincolnview will entertain Delphos St. John’s at 6 p.m. Friday. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent