Patrol continues impaired driver initiative

VW independent/submitted information

As part of the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s ongoing effort to make Ohio’s roadways safer, troopers are continuing to focus on impaired driving enforcement.

In 2019, there were 13,047 OVI-related crashes on Ohio roadways, killing 597 people and injuring 8,178 others. During that same period, troopers removed 22,520 impaired drivers from Ohio roadways

“We need motorists to commit to keeping our roads safe by planning ahead to designate a sober driver,” said Van Wert Post Commander Lieutenant Jonathon Gray. “You can also help fight the battle against impaired driving by actively influencing friends and family to do the same.”

The public is encouraged to call #677 to report impaired drivers, drug activity or stranded motorists.

To view a copy of the entire statistical recap, visit https://statepatrol.ohio.gov/links/OVI_Bulletin_2020.pdf.