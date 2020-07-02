Reminder: Van Wert city taxes due July 15

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert City Income Tax office reminds city residents that income tax returns are due by July 15, an extension from the original due date of April 15 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Van Wert income tax returns can’t be e-filed; a hard copy (along with all W-2 forms and federal schedules) must be submitted.

The first and second estimated payments for 2020 are also due July 15.

The Van Wert Municipal Building is open to the public during normal business hours (8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.). Those wanting to enter the building must do so by using the front entrance only. The Income Tax Department is located on the second floor, Room 207.

Returns and payments can also be mailed to:

City of Van Wert

Income Tax Department

515 E. Main St.

Van Wert, OH 45891

For more information, call 419.238.6020.