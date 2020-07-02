Ribbon cut on new business…

A new business, Deli on Main, began a grand opening weekend with a ribboncutting on Thursday conducted by the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce. The new business, located at 732 W. Main St. in Van Wert, offers deli-sliced meats, smoked meats, Amish cheeses, fresh-sliced bacon, salads, cheese trays, and gourmet paninis. The business, which is open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, also provides catering for parties, receptions, and other social gatherings and events. The business also announced winners of its grand opening giveaway. They include Laura Gentry, $100 gift certificate; Brittany Silance, Shantel Kline, Audrey Houser, Nik Gehres, and Roger Thomas, $25 gift certificates; and Belinda Miller and David May Jr., t-shirts. Above, staff and Chamber board members watch as Brandy Leiber cuts the ribbon on the business. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent