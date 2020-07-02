United Way lists agencies awarded funds

VW independent/submitted information

The United Way of Van Wert County Board of Trustees approved allocations during the monthly board meeting on Thursday, June 18. Funding was awarded to 39 programs offered by 34 agencies locally that help to provide social services throughout the county.

The process includes an extensive review of program results while also looking at the most pressing needs of the community. This year’s total amount given was $370,785.70.

A full listing of grants provided out of funds raised by the 2020-21 United Way campaign is as follows:

Angel Foundation was awarded funds for providing a lifelong wish for a terminal adult who would otherwise not be able to have the wish fulfilled. The wishes many times involve an entire family and participating in the wish provides some respite from the illness.

Boy Scouts of America, Black Swamp Council was awarded funds for Boy Scouting programs to incorporate activities and learning experiences that strengthen young people’s attitudes and actions toward God, family, country, and community. The aim continues to remain the same, to have a positive and robust influence on the character, citizenship, and physical fitness of youths who participate.

Buckeye Y Youth was awarded funds for its at-risk youth program for ages 5-18. Buckeye Y programs instill good judgment and values, a positive self-image, good behavior, encourage self-improvement, promote responsibility and leadership qualities that create healthy lifestyles in community youths.

CERT, The Community Emergency Response Team was awarded funds to assist victims of fire and local disasters with shelter, food, clothing, and financial support. The funds will also be used to provide canteening for local first responders, volunteers, and victims.

CHP-Hospice & Adult Day Care was awarded funds for two of its programs: The Adult Day Care enables the adult client to be in good hands and provide peace of mind for the caregiver while they are away. Community Health Professionals provides comprehensive home health and hospice services. United Way funding helps cover the cost of medication, staffing, and services not funded by insurance.

Convoy Sports Center was awarded funds for its summer youth programs. The funds are used for all age kids participating on a summer ball team at the Convoy Sports Center. The funds are used to cover entry fees that some families cannot afford.

Council on Aging-Transportation and Homemaker Program was awarded funds for its program to assist those under 60 with transportation to appointments, which allows them to meet their daily life sustaining needs, such as; medical appointments, pharmacies, social security appointments, grocery stores, banking etc. The new Homemaker program provides routine light housework for elderly, while prolonging independent living and offering friendship and emotional support to the client.

Crestview Latchkey was awarded funds to provide a safe and nurturing environment for children while parents are working providing an afterschool snack, homework assistance, structured and free choice activities for children in preschool through fifth grade.

Crisis Care Line was awarded funds to assist victims and their children who were involved in a case of domestic violence, family violence, and sexual assault. Their primary work is to provide safe, emergency housing, crisis intervention, food, clothing, transportation and support services to victims and their family to help them survive their immediate trauma and to secure a safer future.

Delphos Senior Citizens-Transportation was awarded funds to help provide transportation for people 60 years and older and to help them live a more independent life. DSC is often the only way for seniors to get to medical or other essential appointments.

Family Health Care of Northwest Ohio was awarded funds for basic and primary health care for the under-served population of the community. FHC is the only health care provider in the community that accepts an unlimited number of Medicaid clients. FHC also sees patients without any form of medical insurance on a sliding fee scale. FHC now offers dental services for all ages.

Family & Children First was awarded funds to provide a payer of last resort for items and/or services for families in need that cannot be provided by other agencies in the county. Its objective is to provide as many of these items and/or services as possible with United Way funds. The Council’s mission is to work to facilitate the four core functions of the Ohio Family and Children First Mission Pyramid. The Four Core functions are: (1) Building community capacity; (2) Coordinating Systems and Services; (3) Shared Accountability; (4) Engaging and Empowering Families.

FOA-Families of Addicts was awarded funds to help educate and restore lives of individuals struggling with addiction by providing support and promoting recovery. FOA rebuilds families and transforms lives through the 3 E’s; Educate, Empower and Embrace and with weekly support meetings, one-on-one phone support and outreach opportunities. FOA is unique in that they provide support for the entire family and advocate for individuals to find their face and voice, which is key to eliminating the stigma associated with addiction and substance abuse.

Help Me Grow Early Intervention program provides services to families with children that have a medical diagnosis or developmental delays. The funding will be used for a family assistance program to help families to be able to support the developmental and medical needs of their children while supporting their overall health and safety.

Help Me Grow Home Visits was awarded funds to help with parent support that encourages early prenatal and well-baby care. This program was designed for parents facing challenges such as single parenthood, low income, childhood history of abuse and other adverse childhood experiences.

Junior Achievement was awarded funds to help with its program that provides financial literacy education as well as encourage work force readiness and entrepreneurial ideas in all sixth grade classes at Van Wert, Lincolnview, Crestview, and St. Mary’s elementary schools.

Lincolnview Latchkey was awarded funds to meet the needs of school age children, kindergarten through sixth grade, who need care and supervision before and/or after school. The aim is to provide an environment that nurtures, is supportive and creates an atmosphere that favors the child’s needs.

M.A.V. Youth Mentoring was awarded funds for a community-based mentoring program that serves 40 – 50 youths annually. This program provides youths facing adversity (single parent home, living with grandparents, academic struggles, juvenile justice involvement, incarcerated parent, etc.) with a carefully screened community volunteer mentor. A mentor provides youths with positive development, both physically and mentally.

Middle Point Youth was awarded funds to help provide area youths the opportunity to learn the fundamentals of baseball and softball, while teaching them teamwork and sportsmanship. Also, to provide families with a clean, safe environment to enjoy other outdoor activities at the park.

Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission Emergency Service & Financial Empowerment was awarded funds for its emergency service program. This funding supports families and individuals who are experiencing a crisis or find themselves in need of temporary assistance. The majority of this support goes towards rent and utility needs. The financial empowerment program exists to increase the financial health and stability of low-income families by providing them with resources and education to help them maintain self-sufficiency. Supportive services are there to help make a positive change in families who suffer from generational poverty.

Ohio City Youth was awarded funds to help provide area youths the opportunity to participate in the summer ball program and also give families a clean, safe environment where they can enjoy other outdoor activities.

Salvation Army-Emergency Service was awarded funds for its program that encompasses assistance to a targeted population for food, clothing, medicine, shelter, and utilities. The Salvation Army strives to function as a safe place that coordinates with as many agencies as possible to help support the Van Wert community.

Synergy Learning Center is a new agency to the United Way this year that was awarded funds for its Caring Closet program, which provides students with basic needs such as clothing, hygiene products, and a food pantry for families in need. The funds will also be used to introduce a reward program that encourages and rewards students who practice positive behavior.

Van Wert County General Health District is a new agency this year who was awarded funds for its immunization clinic, which offers incentive and rewards to young children who show bravery during vaccinations. The Van Wert County Health District strives to provide its clients with the best possible service in a friendly, honest, and compassionate manner. Last year, the agency served 1,924 clients and gave 4,469 immunizations.

Van Wert County Humane Society is also a new agency to the United Way this year that was awarded funds to help cover veterinarian bills, food, cleaning supplies, and medical treatment expenses of the animals housed at the adoption center. Advocating for companion pets and focusing on the health and well-being of the animals is the primary concern for the Van Wert Co. Humane Society.

Van Wert County. Victims Services was awarded funds to provide direct services to crime victims and promote and operate related programs with witnesses, such as reconciliation with offenders; information and education, including crime prevention and court observation. All services are provided free of charge to victims and their families.

Wee Care Learning Center was awarded funds for its full year childcare center. Wee Care provided child care for families in real crisis but also helps real working families that need short term help with providing child care while they work. Wee Care is then able to provide opportunity for the children to grow, learn, play, and enjoy childhood.

West Ohio Food Bank was awarded funds to provide our partner agencies with food for those in need with a good mix of nutritious food items, allowing agencies to help more individuals and family in need. West Ohio Food Bank is able to sell food to local agencies at 11.5 cents per pound of food.

Westwood Behavioral Health Center was awarded funds for a program that includes components of large and small group therapy, case management, and skill building activities. Participants receive instruction that help increase their individual living skills including meal preparation and activities of daily living. Other topics include acquiring and practicing appropriate social skills including emotional and relationship management. Westwood Behavioral also offers summer youth programs and transportation for children who struggle with mental health and/or behavioral difficulties.

Willshire Youth Activities was awarded funds for the activities it provides for the summer ball programs. This program is able to reach 81 children during the summer months.

Wren Ballpark was awarded funds for the Ballpark Association. This association is operated by a volunteer committee and provides the opportunity for 100 area children to participate on summer ball teams.

YMCA Financial Assistance Program was awarded funds to provide low or no cost memberships and primary child watch/supervision for disabled vets and their families, low income senior citizens, families of deployed soldiers and low-income families. The YMCA is providing a safe place for individuals to socialize and improve their health and fitness. The YMCA also continues to reach out and provide educational opportunities that focus on healthy living.

The YWCA was awarded funds for four programs. The first program is Youth Enrichment Program, which now include the summer food program, and after school programs together. The goal of the Youth Enrichment program is to nourish the bodies and minds of children by interactive, mission-based, leadership development activities that will improve their life-skills and educational success. The second program is Victims Services program is unique as it is a long-term domestic violence, sexual assault & human trafficking program. This program is the only area organization to offer resources to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking which leads to independent living. The third program being Permanent Supportive Housing, which provides housing for women and families, is designed to help them achieve a sense of well-being and personal independence. This program helps with case management, computer training, life skills, financial literacy, and more to help achieve a sense of well-being and personal independence. The fourth and newest program to the YWCA is Empowerment Resources. This program will offer opportunities for individuals, specifically women and youth, as it relates to making one stronger and more confident in their lives and claiming their rights. They offer in-house 1 on 1 group work with middle school aged youth up to senior citizens. The main objective of this programming is to help both the mental and physical health of these participants.

Individuals interested in helping with the local United Way can contact Vicki Smith, executive director, at 419.238.6689 or director@uwvwco.org. The mission of United Way of Van Wert County is to improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of people and organizations within the county to advance the common good.