Sally A. McCall, 75, of Delphos, passed away at 3:30 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at her daughter’s residence surrounded by her family.

Sally was born June 9, 1945, in Van Wert, the daughter of Joseph C. Sr. and Ruth M. (Houser) Vaske, who both preceded her in death. On May 6, 1966, she married Larry E. McCall, who died September 15, 1997.

Sally had worked in sales with Greve Chrysler in Van Wert and then transferred to Kerns Ford in St. Marys, where she worked collectively for 21 years and was the top sales person multiple times throughout her career. Through the years, she also had worked as a self-employed fine fashion salesperson in her home and her customers’ homes. Sally was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Delphos. She loved sports and watching her family play in all their sports activities. She also enjoyed gardening, painting, sewing, and cooking for her family and she loved to swim in her pool.

Sally is survived by her daughter, Kim Keeling of Delphos; a grandson, Brice Keeling, a stepgranddaughter, Alyssa Smith, four siblings, Joseph C. Vaske Jr. of Columbus Grove, Edwin L. (Sandra) Vaske of Delphos, Susan Turner of Delphos, and Charles (Christina) Vaske of Elida; a sister in-law, Jayne Vaske of Elida; 11 nieces and nephews and 27 great-nieces and nephews; and a close co-worker that she considered her adopted son, Rodney Klinger.

She was preceded in death by her beloved son, Michael McCall; a brother, James R. Vaske; and one sister in-law, Joyce Vaske.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Delphos, with Father Charles Obinwa celebrant. Burial will be in Walnut Grove Cemetery following the service.

Visitation is from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday, July 6, at Chiles-Laman Funeral Home and Cremation Service Shawnee Chapel.

Preferred memorials: St. Rita’s Hospice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.