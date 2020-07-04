2 jailed after Paulding County car chase

VW independent/submitted information

PAULDING COUNTY — An Indiana man was charged in connection after a chase that occurred when officers attempted to stop his vehicle on U.S. 24 in Paulding County for a speed violation.

Ricky L. Taylor, 22, of Muncie, Indiana, was charged with failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a felony of the third degree, in connection with the incident. He was incarcerated in the Paulding County Jail.

Troopers from the Van Wert Post attempted to stop a 2019 Infiniti QX5 driven by Taylor at approximately 7:42 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 24, in Carryall Township in Paulding County. Taylor refused to stop and later crashed while attempting to make a left turn onto Paulding County Road 60, from County Road 107.

Taylor was immediately taken into custody, while three others fled on foot from the crash scene.

A 17-year-old juvenile was spotted in an adjacent cornfield and was apprehended at approximately 9:15 a.m. without incident. At approximately 1:08 p.m. Saturday, Demareyon K. Robinson, 18, also of Muncie, and another juvenile, age 16, were located in a wooded area along a creek and also taken into custody without further incident.

All of those in the car were treated at Paulding County Hospital for minor crash-related injuries and then released.

Robinson was charged with obstructing official business, a misdemeanor of the first degree, and was also incarcerated. The two juveniles were released to relatives pending a further investigation of the incident.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, and Van Wert County Crisis Intervention Response Team.