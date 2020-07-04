Concert postponed
The concert with The Talleys and Trinity at Trinity Friends Church scheduled for July 11 has been postponed because of Covid-19 concerns.
POSTED: 07/04/20 at 7:23 am. FILED UNDER: Church
The concert with The Talleys and Trinity at Trinity Friends Church scheduled for July 11 has been postponed because of Covid-19 concerns.
POSTED: 07/04/20 at 7:23 am. FILED UNDER: Church
Copyright © 2010-2020 The Van Wert Independent — Subscribe to our RSS feed — Web Site Design by J. DeWert Enterprises, LLC