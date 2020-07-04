Convoy community garage sale dates set

VW independent/submitted information

CONVOY — Convoy community garage sales are scheduled for the weekend of July 10-11 throughout the community and surrounding area.

Any household or business wanting to recycle, reclaim, or reuse items may participate in this community event. A listing of sales will be provided in a brochure, that will be available in area businesses and on the village website: www.villageofconvoy.com.

Those wanting to be included in the brochure, may text info to 419.749.2055. including the address, times of the sale, a phone number and a list of “stuff” at no cost, or drop off at the Convoy Village Office, 123 S. Main St. in Convoy. Ads must be submitted by Monday, July 6, to be included.