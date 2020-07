Library lists weekly summer reading sked

VW independent/submitted information

The following is the schedule of events for Brumback Library’s Summer Reading Program for the week fo July 6-11, with the theme of “Larger than Life Tales”:

Main Library

Monday, July 6

10:30 a.m.— Story Time with Julie Cook

Scavenger Hunt

Tuesday, July 7

Paul Bunyan & Babe Craft

Coloring Contest

Wednesday, July 8

10:30 a.m.— Dr. Dave’s Whiz Bang Science Best of Show

Johnny Appleseed Craft

Thursday, July 9

10:30 a.m.— Infant & Toddler Story Time

11 a.m.— Story Time

Friday, July 10

10:30 a.m.— Story & Craft Time

Tell a Tall Tale for a Prize

Saturday, July 11

Tell a Tall Tale for a Prize

Convoy Branch

Monday, July 6

Lady Bug Tissue Craft

Tuesday, July 7

Unicorn & Superhero Masks

Wednesday, July 8

10-10:30 a.m.—Story Time and Paper Cup Dragon Craft

Thursday, July 9

Paddle Craft

Friday, July 10

Branch library is closed

Saturday, July 11

Puzzle Page

Middle Point Branch

Monday, July 6

Rapunzel’s Castle

Candy Count

Tuesday, July 7

Branch library is closed

Wednesday, July 8

9:30 a.m.—Story Time & Paper Dragon Craft

Thursday, July 9

Paddle Craft

Friday, July 10

Branch library is closed

Saturday, July 11

Coloring Page

Ohio City Branch

Monday, July 6

Giant Worm Feet

Tuesday, July 7

9:30 a.m.—Story Time & Mermaid Craft

Wednesday, July 8

Branch library is closed

Thursday, July 9

Sun Catcher

Friday, July 10

Branch library is closed

Saturday, July 11

Beach Crossword

Willshire Branch

Monday, July 6

Pirate Face

Tuesday, July 7

1 p.m.—Story Time & Flower Craft

Wednesday, July 8

Mermaid Craft

Thursday, July 9

Roll-a-Monster

Friday, July 10

Branch library is closed

Saturday, July 11

Beach Crossword

Wren Branch

Monday, July 6

1 p.m.—Story Time & Flower Craft

Tuesday, July 7

Pirate Face Craft

Wednesday, July 8

Mermaid Craft

Thursday, July 9

Roll-a-Monster

Friday, July 10

Branch library is closed

Saturday, July 11

Beach Crossword