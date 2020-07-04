United Way donates to county Health Dept.

VW independent/submitted information

United Way of Van Wert County recently granted the Van Wert County General Health Departments Immunization Program $2,846. The money was given on behalf of the New Initiative Funds which allows organizations that are tax exempt to apply in order to help with a one-time need or project in Van Wert County.

Shown are United Way Executive Director Vicki Smith (left) and Kathy Will, director of nursing for the Van Wert County General Health District.

The Van Wert County General Health Department will be using the funds to purchase a much needed, new freezer to store vaccines. The new freezer offers monitoring and alarms when temperatures vary beyond the acceptable ranges, which will help maintain the efficacy of the vaccines stored within it.

The Van Wert County General Health Departments Immunization Program strives to provide their community and clients with the best service and most reliable public health services and information.

If you are a tax-exempt organization located in Van Wert County and would like to learn more about or even apply for New Initiative funds, contact the United Way office at 419.238.6689 or email administration@uwvwco.org.