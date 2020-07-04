VWAPAF Board of Directors honors outgoing members

Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation Board Chairman Gary Taylor (center) with outgoing board members Scott Mull (left) and Dr. Kevin Laing. photos provided

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation, presenting Van Wert Live events, honored outgoing board members Scott Mull and Dr. Kevin Laing, along with retiring superintendent and member Vicki Brunn, at its June Board of Directors meeting.

“Serving on the VWAPAF Board has been a wonderful experience,” said Dr. Laing, who has been supporting the arts since the inception of the Niswonger Performing Arts Center in 2007. “There are many dedicated patrons, volunteers, and supporters that have given so much to make the Van Wert Live events as successful as they are.

“Being given the opportunity to work for, and with, these fantastic folks has been a great pleasure,” he added. “I wish the board great success as they wend their way through reopening live performance experiences in the new pandemic environment. I hope that our audience members will soon be able to come and safely enjoy a show!”

“I have enjoyed working with and learning from fellow board members to support the vision and mission of Van Wert Performing Arts Foundation and Van Wert Live, said Mull, outgoing board member who is also vice president of the Van Wert City Board of Education. “I am most proud of the collaboration between Van Wert City Schools and the VWAPAF that has flourished over my five years of board service. This collaboration has advanced the mission and vision of both entities and has strengthened performing arts entertainment and education for years to come to the benefit of VWCS students, Van Wert city, county, and regional patrons of the arts.”

The newly-elected VWAPAF director Class of 2020 includes Rachel Dickman and Mary Ann Falk, appointed by Van Wert City Schools, and Jeremy Laukhuf and DJ Muse, appointed by the Van Wert County Foundation. Van Wert City Schools Superintendent Mark Bagley replaces Vicki Brunn, who resigned from the Board upon retirement as superintendent.

Staff members of the Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation with new board members Mary Ann Falk and Rachel Dickman.

The outgoing Board of Directors members have been part of the evolution of the Van Wert Live branding that is focused on expanding venue offerings to diversify the entertainment experiences available to the region. These venues include the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, Fountain Park, and the grandstand on the Van Wert County Fairgrounds.

“The contributions from these valuable individuals have provided insightful support that is a guide to operations and staff as we pursue the vision to make Van Wert an entertainment destination,” said Board Chair Gary Taylor.

“Our Board of Directors are made up of a professionally diverse group of individuals who are deeply connected to community growth and development and also share a common interest in the value of the arts,” said Van Wert Live Executive Director Tafi Stober. “At this time of unique opportunities and adaptation, the role these valued directors play in advising is vital to our operational success. Each one is valued for their unique experiences that lend insight toward the realization of the vision to make Van Wert a safe entertainment destination,”

A full listing of board members is as follows: Gary Taylor, chairman; Dave Roach, vice chairman; Eva Yarger, secretary; DJ Muse, treasurer; and members Mark Bagley, Bill Montgomery, Cindy Hurless, Tina Decker, Jeremy Laukhuf, Mary Ann Falk, and Rachel Dickman.

The Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation is a nonprofit arts organization serving the Van Wert community and beyond and powered by the Van Wert County Foundation. More information is available at npacvw.org.