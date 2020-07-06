8 weekend cases brings VW County Covid-19 total to 37

VW independent/submitted information

A total of eight new Covid-19 cases have been reported over the weekend by the Van Wert County General Health District.

The new cases include two cases between the ages of birth and 19, two cases between ages 20 and 29, and one case each between 30 and 34, 40 and 49, 50 and 59, and 70 and 79.

The eight new cases brings the total for Van Wert County to 37, nearly six times what was reported prior to the state’s decision to reopen businesses and some public areas.

For more information

According to Britt Menchhofer, county environmental health director, the General Health District staff is constantly working to provide the most up-to-date and accurate information regarding Covid-19.

She noted that the current situation constantly changing, with the health staff receiving calls and reports all day long, every day.

“At times, we cannot provide information to the public until we have been able to contact the person tested, the doctor’s office, and/or the testing agency and verify information, as we do not always receive complete reports,” Menchhofer said. “Please be patient, as we are a small staff and are doing our best to provide accurate information in a timely manner.”

Current information is available on the dashboard at http://coronavirus.ohio.gov. Age ranges, date of symptom onset, and date of hospitalizations are available by downloading the summary data on the dashboard.

For more information about Covid-19, contact the Van Wert County General Health District at 419.238.0808. For information on Covid-19, including ways to keep people healthy, go to www.coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 833.427.5634. Information and resources are also available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at www.coronavirus.gov.