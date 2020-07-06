Breaking: OHSAA head Snodgrass is out

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

COLUMBUS – Ohio High School Athletic Association Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass is out after just two years on the job.

He’s been relieved of his duties by the OHSAA Board of Directors, effective immediately. OHSAA Director of Communications Tim Stried confirmed Snodgrass’s depature Monday night and said the board decided to move in a different direction in terms of leadership.

Jerry Snodgrass

Snodgrass assumed leadership duties in July, 2018 when Dan Ross resigned after 14 years at the helm. Snodgrass had spent 12 total years with the OHSAA following a 31-year career in education as a teacher, coach and administrator.

He had the unenviable task of canceling 2019-2020 winter sports tournaments and 2020 spring sports because of COVID-19.

Bob Goldring has been named interim executive director, effective immediately. Goldring has served as the OHSAA senior director of operations and is completing his 25th year as a member of the staff.

While serving in the interim, Goldring will work closely with state government leaders and school district administrators to develop a plan for the return of high school athletics this fall.

“Through a collaborative effort, we look forward to Bob guiding us and, more importantly, the OHSAA providing guidance to our member schools on the anticipated re-start of interscholastic athletics this fall,” OHSAA Board of Directors President Dan Leffingwell said. “He brings a solid understanding of the association’s responsibilities to serve member schools and administer sports. Bob is a proven relationship-builder who will reliably serve our member schools until the position is filled permanently.”

During the 2015-16 school year, Goldring was also the OHSAA acting executive director from mid-March to mid-June of 2016 when Ross was on medical leave. A graduate of Orrville High School, he holds two degrees from The Ohio State University. He joined the OHSAA in the fall of 1995 as director of information services, was promoted to assistant commissioner in June 2005 and served in that role until becoming senior director of operations in August 2008.

“I am honored by the confidence the Board has placed in me,” Goldring said. “We have a solid team of knowledgeable and dedicated professionals at the OHSAA who are committed to serving our member schools. My top priorities are to prepare for return to play this fall and successfully lead the team until a permanent executive director is hired.”

The OHSAA will begin an immediate a nationwide search beginning immediately to fill the executive director vacancy.