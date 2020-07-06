Cougars pick up 11-1 win over Knights

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

A big third inning was the catalyst for Van Wert’s 11-1 summer season baseball win over county rival Crestview at Russell Fisher Field on Monday night.

The victory boosted Van Wert record to 8-7, while Crestview fell to 2-5 on the season.

After a scoreless first two innings, Crestview took a 1-0 lead in the third when Trever Sheets singled home Nick Helt, but the Cougars responded with eight runs in the bottom half of the inning.

As Crestview’s Trever Sheets slides into second base, Van Wert’s TJ Stoller attempts to turn a double play during Monday’s game between the two county rivals. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent

Luke Wessell doubled, Aidan Pratt singled, then Wessell tied the game when he scored on a wild pitch. Two batters later, TJ Stoller’s two-RBI single to left field plated Pratt and Breckin Boroff. Kaiden Bates scored on a wild pitch, then Stoller and Owen Treece scored on an error to boost Van Wert’s lead to 6-1. Jacob Place knocked in Ethan Rupert then with two outs, Xavier Okuly scored the final run of the inning.

After a scoreless fourth inning, the Cougars added their final three runs in the fifth. Treece doubled in Stoller, then later scored on a wild pitch. Rupert singled in Turner Witten for the final margin.

Rupert had two of Van Wert’s seven hits in the game and Stoller finished with a game high two RBIs. Joshua Halker pitched the first four innings and allowed a run on just three hits with four strikeouts and a pair of walks. Wessell pitched the final inning and allowed one hit and one walk while striking out one.

Sheets, Ayden Lichtensteiger, Tyler Hart and Ian Bailey had Crestview’s hits. Carson Hunter and Will Sharpe split pitching duties for the Knights and surrendered a combined 10 walks.

Crestview will return to action at Delphos St. John’s at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, and Van Wert will host Kalida at 7:15 p.m. the same night.