ODOT lists ongoing roadwork projects

VW independent/submitted information

LIMA — The Ohio Department of Transportation’s District 1 has listed highway projects for the coming week. Projects in Van Wert County are as follows:

Ohio 49, between the village of Willshire and U.S. 224, will be restricted through the work zone for chip seal operations. The work will be performed by the Van Wert County ODOT maintenance garage.

Ohio 117, between the Van Wert-Mercer County Line and the Van Wert-Allen County Line, will be restricted through the work zone for chip seal operations. The work will be performed by the Van Wert County ODOT maintenance garage.

Ohio 81, between Ohio 116 and Township Road 199, near Spencerville, will be restricted through the work zone for 30 days from June 29 for a culvert replacement. The work will be performed by Vernon Nagel Inc. of Napoleon.

Detour: Ohio 116 to Ohio 117 to Ohio 66 back to Ohio 81.

Ohio 697, between Ohio 116/Ringwald Road and the city of Delphos, will close July 6 for five days for chip seal operations. Work will be performed by the Van Wert County ODOT maintenance garage.

Detour: Ohio 116 to Ohio 117, to Ohio 66 and back to Ohio 697.

Jefferson Street, between Crawford Street and Main Street, just south of Central Avenue in the city of Van Wert, is closed from May 11 for approximately 90 days for a bridge replacement. The work is being performed by Eagle Bridge Company of Sidney.

Detour: Main Street to Jefferson Street to Central Avenue to Washington Street to Crawford Street.