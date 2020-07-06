Random Thoughts: Snodgrass and more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Random Thoughts are centered around former Ohio High School Athletic Association Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass, 2020 Major League Baseball schedules, the Ivy League, high school sports in Ohio and a big money contract, the richest in pro sports history.

Jerry Snodgrass

The dismissal of OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass came as a shock to many people around the state (see related story).

He’s a well-liked guy and his abrupt depature isn’t sitting well with some people. He came under fire for canceling winter sports tournaments and spring sports but honestly, there really anything else he could do.

Some would argue the tournaments could have been made up late in the spring or even early summer, and others believe spring sports could have been played in the summer. However, it really wasn’t practical, but that’s a discussion for a different time.

Regardless if you agree or disagree with his decisions, he had the best interest of OHSAA schools at heart. I wish him the best of luck.

MLB schedules

Major League Baseball unveiled the 2020 schedule Monday night and it’s no surprise the Yankees and the defending World Series champion Washington Nationals will meet on opening night, July 23, followed by the Giants and the L.A. Dodgers.

The remainder of teams will begin their respective 60-game regionalized schedules the following day or night.

The Cincinnati Reds will open at home against the Tigers at 6:10 p.m. July 24. The first seven games of the season will be at home. I had hoped the Reds would be among the teams that played on the 23rd, but obviously that didn’t happen.

The Cleveland Indians will begin the season at home against Kansas City at 7:10 on July 24 and the Cubs will host the Brewers at the same time. The White Sox will host the Twins at 7:10 p.m. on July 24.

Let the countdown begin.

The Ivy League

According to theathletic.com, an announcement will come tomorrow that the Ivy League will play its college football games in the spring of 2021 instead of this fall.

Assuming this correct, could that lead to a domino effect, with other conferences or leagues following suit? It’s quite possible.

Will they play?

With a growing number of cases and more players testing positive, I can’t be alone in wondering if Major League Baseball, the NBA or the NHL will call off restart plans.

If I had to guess, it would be the NBA or NHL, but it’s possible all three will go on as planned.

Closer to home

What about fall high school sports in Ohio? Will they be played?

At this point, your guess is as good as mine but I have to admit I’m starting to squirm a bit. Practices for fall sports are scheduled to begin August 1, but I wonder if that date will get pushed back.

I also wonder if a fall-spring sports swap is a real possibility. It’s been proposed in Michigan and I know it’s been talked about by the Ohio High School Athletic Association. I also know nothing is off the table at this point.

Personally, I’m not exactly in favor of a switch because it doesn’t seem overly practical. Who has thoughts on switching fall and spring sports? Send them to sports@thevwindependent.com.

Big money

10 years and well over $400 million. Perhaps over $500 million.

That’s the contract extension between the Kansas City Chief and quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the MVP of Super Bowl 54, and it’s the richest in pro sports history.

Here’s the thing about those types of contracts – they rarely get played out, meaning at some point they’re renegotiated or restructured for one reason or another.

They also create all sorts of salary cap problems, because other top notch players usually have to exit stage left because there isn’t enough money to go around to pay multiple stars.

I’ll be surprised if this contract is honored as written from start to finish.

If you have thoughts or comments on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.