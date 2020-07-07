Albert L. Hofmann

Albert L. Hofmann, 83, of rural Van Wert, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday morning, July 7, 2020, at Van Wert Health.

Albert L. Hofmann

He was born March 1, 1937, in Van Wert, the son of L. L. and Adela (Etzler) Hofmann, who both preceded him in death. On May 31, 1964, he married the former Dolores M. Rodenbeck, who survives.

Other survivors include his two daughters, Annette (Kevin) Hirschy and Denise (Brad) Nicolai, both of Van Wert; a son, Steven (LeeAnn) Hofmann of Columbus; six grandchildren, Chad (Whittany) Hirschy, Craig Hirschy, Cory (Taylor) Hirschy, Audrey Nicolai, Aimee Nicolai, and Gwendolyn Hofmann; and three great-grandchildren, Lea, Kaelynn, and Claire Hirschy.

A sister and brother-in-law, Pauline and Glenn Bauermeister, also preceded him in death.

Albert was a caring husband, father, and grandfather. His gentle and kind spirit was a blessing to all who knew him. He was a 1955 graduate of Ohio City-Liberty High School and attended International Business College in Fort Wayne Indiana. He was a lifelong member of St. Thomas Lutheran Church in rural Van Wert County, where he had served in various offices and was currently vice president. He retired from the Van Wert County Auditor’s Office with 54½ years of service. He was a member of the Van Wert County Farm Bureau, the Van Wert County Township Association, and had served on the Evangelical Protestant Cemetery Board. Albert enjoyed his grandchildren’s activities, traveling and spending time with family and friends.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, at St. Thomas Lutheran Church in Harrison Township, with the Revs. Timothy Sims and Roger Peters officiating. Burial will follow in Evangelical Protestant Cemetery.

Visitation is from 3-8 p.m. Friday, July 10, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert and an hour prior to services Saturday at the church.

Preferred memorials: St. Thomas Lutheran Church or Worship Anew.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.