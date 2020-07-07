Crestview now working on fall reopening

VW independent/submitted information

CONVOY — On Thursday, July 2, the Planning Guide for Ohio Schools and Districts was released by Governor Mike DeWine in conjunction with the Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Department of Education.

Crestview Local Schools will continue work on its plans for resetting and restarting the 2020-2021 academic school year.

“Thank you to the parents, teachers, staff, and students who provided valuable survey feedback to assist with the planning,” said Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf. “Please be patient with us through this planning process. It is our goal to release information to parents and students by July 31.”

Any questions or concerns may be directed to Supt. Mollenkopf at mollenkopf.kathy@crestviewknights.com or 419.749.9100.