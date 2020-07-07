Health officials note rise in Covid-19 cases

VW independent/submitted information

Britt Menchhofer, environmental health director for the Van Wert County Health District, notes that the more than 10-fold increase in confirmed county Covid-19 cases over the past two months is due to at least a couple of factors, with the two main factors as follows:

More testing available. In the beginning of the pandemic, only those who were severely ill were being tested due to a shortage of testing supplies. Now, anyone can be tested, including those with mild symptoms or those who are not exhibiting symptoms (asymptomatic). Many people are being tested, especially if they know they have been exposed to someone who is positive.

The state is opening back up and people are gathering more. Families and friends are gathering and people are not taking precautions, such as social distancing and wearing masks, to prevent the spread, Menchhofer said.

Since May 11, the county has gone from three confirmed cases of Covid-19 to 41 cases as of Tuesday. Of those cases, 21 people have recovered, while two are currently hospitalized. So far, there have been no confirmed deaths in the county from the virus.

While several of the cases have been among those in more vulnerable populations, those age 70 and older, many of the recent cases have also been among young people, including several people in their 20s, and at least two in the birth-19 years old category.

In fact, the four most recent confirmed cases were all under the age of 30, according to the county health department.

Because the virus spreads through respiratory droplets from people in close contact with each other, health officials note that people should maintain social distancing, wear cloth masks when in public and at times when social distancing is not possible, sanitize surfaces often, and should wash their hands frequently — especially before eating or preparing food; before touching one’s face; after using the restroom; after leaving a public place; after blowing one’s nose, coughing, or sneezing; after handling one’s cloth face covering; after changing a diaper; after caring for someone sick; and after touching animals or pets.