ODOT selling land in Paulding County

VW independent/submitted information

LIMA — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) District 1 will sell excess agricultural land in the village of Cecil, in Paulding County, in an upcoming public auction.

The auction will be held on-site at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 23, rain or shine, on the south side of U.S. 24 on County Road 105 in Cecil. All state COVID-19 health orders will be followed.

The 14.228-acre agricultural parcel, located between U.S. 24 and Township Road 206, east of County Road 105, is being sold as is. The property has access to County Road 105.

The above is an aerial photo of land being sold near the village of Cecil by the Ohio Department of Transportation. ODOT photo

“This is the last remaining parcel of excess land along U.S. 24,” said Shell Miller, real estate administrator at ODOT District 1.

The parcel was originally purchased for the expansion and relocation of U.S. 24 and is not needed for future highway purposes.”

The auction flyer is available here: Paulding County parcel

For more information, contact Shell Miller, real estate administrator, at Shell.Miller@dot.ohio.gov or 419.999.6876, or Scott Recker, realty specialist manager, at Scott.Recker@dot.ohio.gov or 419.999.6877.