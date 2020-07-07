Photographers should prepare for comet

While scrolling through Google, I came upon an article about “Comet NEOWISE Makes a Bright Appearance at Dawn”. Its unusual name comes from NASA’s Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer spacecraft that was used to discover the comet back in March.”

Comet photo by Chris Schur of Payson, Arizona, on July 5

The article went on to say that you would need to be at your viewing location at least an hour and 45 minutes before sunrise (according to Van Wert’s chart, before 6:14 on July 8 to 6:26 a.m. on the July 23) for it to really show up.

In addition, the sky would need to be as clear as possible, and you would want a location that provided a good view of the horizon to the north east, because it is not very high in the sky. The view will improve when it is closest to the Earth on the 23rd.

Although it is reported to be seen without aids under good conditions, binoculars or a telescope would be helpful in hazy, or nearer sunrise conditions. Adequate photos have been made with a phone, but a telephoto lens or telescope would enhance your results.