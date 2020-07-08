Carl Dewaine Johnson

Carl Dewaine Johnson, 93, returned to his heavenly home on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, after a valiant battle with a long illness. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace.

He was born December 29, 1926, in Liberty Township, Van Wert County, the son of Rush Harrison and Edna A. (Neiferd) Johnson, who both preceded him in death. On October 17, 1959, he married the former Ethel Jane Lloyd, who also preceded him in death on September 26, 2019.

Survivors include his son, Dewaine Johnson of Van Wert; two daughters, Gloria (Steve) Waterman of Rockford and Diana (Paul) Cearns of Convoy; four grandchildren, Jolynn (Nate) Simson, Jenna (Joel) Dunham, and Courtney and Cameron Cearns; and two great-grandchildren, Owen and Ivy Simson.

Carl was also preceded in death by four brothers, Gerald, Richard, Glenn, and Robert Johnson; and two sisters, Shirley Johnson and Velma Lewis.

Carl was a veteran of the United States Army serving in Germany. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Van Wert. He had retired from International Harvester in Fort Wayne, Indiana, in 1983 after 31½ years of service. He was also a member of American Legion Post 178 in Van Wert. In his younger years, Carl enjoyed fishing and camping.

Due to Covid-19 considerations, the family will have private calling hours and service on Friday morning, July 10. A video of the services will be available after noon Friday at cowanfuneralhome.com. Burial will take place in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: First Presbyterian Church or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

