David E. Myers Sr., of Van Wert, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

David E. Myers Sr.

David was born October 6, 1943, in Van Wert. On April 26, 1966, he was united in marriage with Rosewitha (Winters) Myers.

David was an exceptional husband and father. He loved his grandchildren deeply, and spending time with them brought him much joy.

David was a proud patriot who was honored and proud to serve his country in the U.S. Navy. He worked for many years as a corrections officer with ACI. David also served as a sheriff’s deputy in Van Wert County, and chief of police in Ohio City. He was also an entrepreneur, creating successful businesses all on his own.

David loved German shepherds and enjoyed spending time with his dogs. He was a big NASCAR fan and enjoyed watching races. He loved the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Cincinnati Reds, and the Cincinnati Bengals. He was a member of DAV, Navy Club USA 726, American Legion Post 178, and Knights of Columbus, all in Van Wert. David was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert.

David is survived by his wife, Rosewitha; his sons, Jearld D. Myers, Kenneth E. (Barbara) Myers, Robert J. Myers, Edward K. (Tonia) Myers, and David E. (Pepper) Myers Jr.; his grandchildren, Kenneth (Maggie) Myers, Kayla Waldron, Lucas C. (Kristen) Myers, Britany McMichael, Anthony M. Myers, Kirstie (Chase) Gross, Edward T. Myers, Samuel C. (Abbygayle) Myers, Adriana Myers, Levi Myers, and Ellie Rose Myers, as well as 12 great-grandchildren.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth E. Myers and J. Eleanore (Hattery).

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 11, St. Mary of the Assumption Church. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery, where graveside military honors will be rendered by combined units of Legion Post 178 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803, both of Van Wert.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 10, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, where a rosary service will take place at 7:30 that evening.

Preferred memorials: Any veterans organization.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.