Opinion: Snodgrass decision a stunner

The best way to term the sudden dismissal of Ohio High School Athletic Association Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass: stunning.

He was abruptly let go by the OHSAA board of directors sometime late Monday afternoon or early that evening. Senior Director of Operations Bob Goldring was immediately appointed as interim executive director, but little was said about Snodgrass and his dismissal in a press release issued shortly after 8:30 Monday night. In fact, his name was mentioned just twice in the lengthy release.

Jerry Snodgrass

“Goldring is serving as interim executive director in place of Jerry Snodgrass, who assumed leadership duties in July 2018 when Dan Ross resigned after 14 years at the helm,” the statement said. “Snodgrass is leaving after 12 total years with the OHSAA following a 31-year career in education as a teacher, coach and administrator.”

Some media reports initially said Snodgrass had resigned but by phone that night, OHSAA Director of Communications Tim Stried confirmed that Snodgrass had been relieved of his duties. Stried also said the board decided to move in a different direction in terms of leadership, but he declined to discuss the reasoning behind the decision.

There has been plenty of speculation about the reason of his departure since Monday night’s announcement, but the fact is, only a select few people within the OHSAA – the board of directors and a handful of others – know what happened to lead to Snodgrass’s dismissal. However, a report in the Columbus Dispatch suggest internal strife/personality clashes were a driving factor in the decision.

It’s surprising, because it seems that outwardly, there were no signs or indications this was coming. It’s also surprising because Snodgrass had only served as executive director for two years. There have been just 10 commissioners or executive directors since 1925. His two predecessors, Claire Muscaro and Dr. Daniel Ross each spent 14 years on the job.

Snodgrass seemed to be very popular among athletic directors, coaches and media members around the state. He was very active and engaged on Twitter, often times answering various questions from fans and others. He was accessible and transparent and since his departure, many people have come to his defense.

He had his detractors though. Plenty of people were upset that most of the 2020-2021 winter state tournaments were postponed, then later canceled. The girls basketball state tournament was 15 minutes away from tipping off, and wrestling were arriving or had arrived in Columbus for the wrestling state tournament when word came down everything was on hold.

There was hope those tournaments, along with the boys basketball state tournament could be played later in the spring and Snodgrass left the door open but looking back, it was never really going to happen.

Then came word that spring sports were on hold before being canceled in early May. That angered many in the baseball, softball, tennis and track and field crowd.

It’s kind of difficult to blame Snodgrass for those decisions. Of course you’re free to disagree with him, but they were unpopular and hard decisions and most likely gut-wrenching for him. However, it was hard to justify allowing athletics when school buildings and facilities were closed. I know Snodgrass and many others were waiting on more guidance from the state. With fall sports practices scheduled to begin August 1, the wait continues for that guidance.

Like many people, I have questions and would have loved to have been a fly on the wall when the board of directors made the decision to dismiss Snodgrass. We’ll probably never know everything that transpired.

As the search begins for his replacement, I wish him the best of luck and I know many others have done the same.