Stabbing suspect pleads to multiple-count indictment

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

David Hecox

An Illinois man charged with attempted murder and felonious assault was among 11 people arraigned this week on indictments handed down last week by the Van Wert County Grand Jury.

David Hecox, 24, of Pittsfield, Illinois, pleaded not guilty to two counts of attempted murder, each a felony of the first degree, and one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony offense. Jude Martin D. Burchfield set a $500,000 cash bond in the case and scheduled a telephone pretrial conference for 9 a.m. Friday, August 7.

Hecox was indicted in connection with a stabbing incident that occurred the morning of June 23 at a residence in the 400 block of North Washington Street.

Others appearing for arraignment include the following:

Derek Pontius, 35, of Van Wert, entered not guilty pleas to one count each of aggravated burglary, a felony of the first degree, with firearms specification; burglary, a second-degree felony, with firearms specification; having weapons under disability, a felony of the third degree. A $100,000 cash bond was set in the case, with Pontius to have no contact with alleged victims in the case that reside at 511 N. Race St. He will appear for a pretrial conference at 8:45 a.m. Thursday, July 23.

Drew Kenny, 27, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count of having weapons under disability, a felony of the third degree. A $25,000 cash bond was set in the case and a telephone pretrial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 22.

Spencer Davis, 29, of Van Wert, entered not guilty pleas to one count each of possession of heroin and possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, each a felony of the fifth degree. He was released on an unsecured personal surety bond and a telephone pretrial conference was set for 8 a.m. July 23.

Reuben Dumbrow, 43, of Convoy, pleaded not guilty to one count each of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree with a specification seeking the forfeiture of a firearm; and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fifth degree felony, with a specification seeking forfeiture of a firearm. A surety bond was set in the case, with a telephone pretrial conference scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 29.

Allan Murphy, 50, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty to plea to one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. Bond set in Van Wert Municipal Court was continued and a telephone pretrial conference was scheduled for 8:15 a.m. July 29.

Ethan Goff, 31, of Venedocia, pleaded not guilty to one count of domestic violence, a felony of the fourth degree. He was released on a surety bond and a telephone pretrial conference was set for 8:30 a.m. July 29.

Nash Thompson, 21, of St. Marys, entered a not guilty plea to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. A surety bond was set in the case and a telephone pretrial scheduled for 10 a.m. July 23.

Brandon Martin, 37, of Delphos, pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. He was released on a surety bond and a telephone pretrial conference was set for 10:15 a.m. July 23.

Milo Holt Jr., 21, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. A surety bond was set in the case and a telephone pretrial conference scheduled for 8 a.m. July 29.

Ashley McGougle, 33, of Delphos, pleaded not guilty to one count of possession of drugs, a felony of the fourth degree. A surety bond was set in the case and a pretrial conference scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday, August 19.

Also this week, Coy McConnell, 23, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his surety bond by failing to report for his presentence investigation. A new $25,000 cash bond was set in the case and sentencing scheduled for 9 a.m. August 19.

Elisha Secrist, 22, of Van Wert, requested a modification of his cash bond, which was denied by Judge Burchfield. A trial date will be scheduled at a later date.