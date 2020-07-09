Carter leads Lancers; Knights fall to DSJ

Van Wert independent sports

Lincolnview and Crestview had to dodge raindrops, but both managed to play summer season baseball on Wednesday night, and Lincolnview’s Gavin Carter tossed a no-hitter. Van Wert’s game against Kalida was rained out.

Lincolnview 2 Delphos Jefferson 0

Gavin Carter pitched a no-hitter and fanned 15 Delphos Jefferson batters while giving up just one walk, as Lincolnview celebrated Senior Night by defeating the Wildcats 2-0 on Wednesday.

In addition to a stellar performance on the mound, Carter belted a double and scored on Dane Ebel’s first inning RBI single. Lincolnview’s remaining run came in the bottom of the sixth when Clayton Leeth belted a triple that allowed Collin Overholt to score. Leeth finished with two of Lincolnview’s five hits in the game.

Delphos Jefferson’s Josh Wiseman struck out a pair of Lancer batters and gave up two walks.

Lincolnview (5-4) will play at Wayne Trace at 6 p.m. tonight.

Delphos St. John’s 8 Crestview 0

DELPHOS — The Blue Jays gave up just two hits and cruised to an 8-0 win over the visiting Knights on Wednesday.

Lincoln Mueller gave up both hits and struck out 10. Logan Gerardot and Jacob Forwerck had Crestview’s lone hits of the game.

Meanwhile, Delphos St. John’s (4-6) took advance of five extra base hits – three doubles and two triples – and 11 walks issued by Knight pitchers. Landen Grothaus had a pair of hits Gavin Fittro finished with two RBIs. The Blue Jays scored a run in the first inning, one in the fourth, four in the fifth and two more in the sixth.

Crestview (2-6) is scheduled to host Lincolnview on Friday.

Van Wert vs. Kalida

Wednesday’s Kalida at Van Wert game at Russell Fisher Field was rained out.

The two teams are scheduled to play at 7 p.m. tonight at Kalida.