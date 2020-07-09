County adds 42nd Covid-19 case on 7/9

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County General Health District is asking that local residents be respectful of each other — especially to community members mourning the loss of a loved one. The statement was made in connection with the report of the first county Covid-19 death on Wednesday.

County health officials noted that their office received a troubling report Thursday from an individual stating that the person’s family member had recently passed and individuals were contacting them to ask questions about the death and whether it was from Covid-19.

The health department would like to clarify that the date of the release may or may not coincide with the date of the confirmed person’s passing. As with reporting of confirmed cases, the health department works to ensure that it is releasing accurate information to the community, and this may cause a slight lag in when reporting occurs as to when the person passed.

Also, out of respect for the family, the health department will not share personal details of an individual who died from Covid-19. and we ask that our community members be respectful of each other, especially those mourning the loss of a loved one.

Today, health officials added a 42 confirmed case in the county, with this case said to be between 30 and 39 years old.