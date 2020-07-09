County Humane Society begins shelter capital campaign

This is an artist’s conception of what a proposed Van Wert County Humane Society shelter that would be located on Fox Road would look like when completed. Garmann Miller & Associates

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County Humane Society is read to launch its $600,000 capital campaign to fund the construction of a new facility to replace its existing building on Bonnewitz Avenue.

“Our campaign initiative started well before the challenges presented by covid-19. Problems with the current facility persist,” said Board President Deb Sealscott. “We are moving forward with our campaign and are asking the community to support this worthy project.”

Humane Society board members envision a new animal shelter/adoption center on Fox Road where they purchased 1.76 acres in 2019. The building would feature indoor/outdoor kennel runs for dogs, free roam cat rooms for felines, and a state-of-the-art HVAC and air return system.

“We need to get the animals out of our Bonnewitz facility,” says Sealscott. “Our aging facility is inadequate to fulfill the needs of our community.

“It is noisy, challenging to keep clean and control odor, and does not allow for segregation of healthy and sick animals,” she added. “Our cats share the same space as our dogs and we have no space for potential adopters to meet with animals. But we need the community’s help to make our vision a reality.”

The current building was originally built as a dog pound and was not intended for lengthier stays. In addition, the building does not meet Humane Society standards for animal care or public service. Despite the inadequate facility, staff and volunteers have continued to provide humane treatment and care for the dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens entrusted to their care.

The Humane Society capital campaign committee has been fundraising in the Van Wert community since January. Lead gifts have been generously given by Edward D. Jones, First Federal Savings & Loan, Vancrest Health Care, Van Wert Savings Bank, Leland Smith Insurance, Merkle Insurance, and John and Jan White.

“There are heroes among us. If you are out there and want to support our mission of providing care for the abused, homeless and neglected companion animals in our community, please contact us,” Sealscott said. “We have naming opportunities available from dog kennels to the entire building. We would be thrilled to discuss how your gift can make an impact and how your generosity can be recognized.”

For more information about the project or how to make a gift, contact capital campaign Chairperson Michelle White at michwhite66@yahoo.com. More information can be found at www.vwchs.org.