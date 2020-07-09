James P. Wannemacher

James P. Wannemacher, 87, of Ottoville, died 11:25 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at his residence.

He was born December 17, 1932, in Ottoville, the son of Leander and Catherine (Heckman) Wannemacher, who both preceded him in death. On January 13, 1961, he married Ruth Schumaker, and she survives in Ottoville.

Other survivors include four children, Lisa Evans of Greenville, and Sue (Dan) Kulwicki, John (Sherri) Wannemacher, and Chad (Melissa) Wannemacher, all of Ottoville; 11 grandchildren, Mallory Bonifas Nardi, Brittany Croy, Andrew Koch, Lauren Koch, Morgan Kulwicki, Lexie Wannemacher, Lyndsey Schroeder, Conner Wannemacher, Kaleb Hanicq, Aiden Wannemacher, and Brady Wannemacher; and four great-grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Betty (Joe) Weber and Jeanne (Clair) Naveau.

Jim was president of J.L. Wannemacher Sales and Service in Ottoville. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Ottoville, where he ushered for many years. He was also a member of the Ottoville Knights of Columbus, Catholic Knights of Columbus, and Ohio Farm and Power Dealers Association. Jim graduated from the University of Dayton, served on the Vantage Board of Education, and was an avid basketball fan, especially the Ottoville Big Green. He loved watching the Cincinnati Reds, driving his convertible car, and especially cared for his children and grandchildren.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Ottoville, with The Very Reverend Jerome Schetter and Father Charles Obinwa officiating. The mass is open to the public: please follow the guidelines for social distancing. Broadcasting for this mass can be found on Channel 71. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Ottoville. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will have a private viewing prior to the mass.

Arrangements are under the direction of Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Jackson Township. Flowers will be received at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Putnam County Hospice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com.