JC’s Delivery cuts ribbon…

Jordan Chacon, owner of JC’s Delivery, cuts the ribbon on his new business on Thursday morning. Chacon noted that his service will deliver food from any restaurant within 15 miles of the post office in Van Wert (Rockford would the farthest south). Those wanting to use the service can go to Facebook or call 419.771.3553 to make an appointment or reserve a delivery slot. The company will then pick up the food and deliver it to a person’s doorstep. Hours are 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Fees are based on the distance to the delivery site and range from $4-14, Chacon said. With Chacon are JC’s Delivery staff, Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce staff members, and Economic Development Director Stacy Adam. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent