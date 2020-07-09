Storm does local damage…

“Pop-up” storms have affected areas of the county and surrounding counties since July 4. Some of those storms have provided very beneficial rains across Van Wert County, while some areas of the county have received no rain and remain very dry. Thursday afternoon, storms produced damage and winds over the south central and southeastern corner of the county, from the city of Van Wert south to Ohio 709 and to the east of that entire area, with multiple properties reporting trees down and limbs broken. There were also reports of power lines down in that area of the county. One barn roof was torn off on the edge of Jonestown, while one of the movie theater screens at the Van-Del Drive-In was heavily damaged. photos by Rick McCoy