SWCD offers Jr. Conservationist program

VW independent/submitted information

The Northwest Ohio Soil & Water Conservation Districts offers a free at-home “Do-It-Yourself” Junior Conservationist summer program. The program’s hands-on activities and registration can be found online at www.lucasswcd.org/jrcc.html.

The soon-to-be Junior Conservationist will have fun learning about soil, water, plants, animals, community, and nature exploration by completing the required number of activities in each category and submitting photos of yourself doing the activities or photos of the completed projects by Friday, August 28. Photos will be sent to the Van Wert County SWCD contact: Tammy Campbell 419.238.9591, extension 4273, or tammy.campbell@oh.nacdnet.net.

Upon completion of the program and received photos, participants will be sent a certificate, and, if wanted, a Junior Conservationist t-shirt for $10. Van Wert SWCD will purchase the shirts for the first five Junior Conservationists that sign up. The shirts will be available for pick up at the local SWCD office.

Those who don’t want to register or receive a t-shirt and certificate can still enjoy the activities on their own. The Van Wert SWCD will sponsor t-shirts for the first five Junior Conservationists to complete the program. Those interested should contact Campbell at the above phone number or email address, or visit www.lucasswcd.org/jrcc.html to register online.