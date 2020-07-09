VW fishing tournament set for July 18

VW independent sports/submitted information

Registration is underway for the Van Wert Parks and Recreation Department’s 2020 fishing tournament, scheduled for 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, July 18 at Van Wert Reservoir No. 2.

This is a boat and bank shore fishing tournament involving several different fish breeds and payouts. All boats are only permitted to use a trolling motor. No gas or diesel-powered motors are permitted on city reservoirs. A maximum of two fishermen are permitted on a boat, while bank fishing is limited to one angler. Boats and fishermen can enter in each category of fish.

If interested, please call the Park Office at 419.238.9121 or see the city website (www.vanwert.org) for registration forms and details. The deadline to register will be Thursday, July 16. Registration forms can be turned in to the Van Wert Parks & Recreation office, 137 Gleason Ave, Van Wert. The cost is $50 per boat and $25 per bank fisherman.

Cash prizes are as follows:

​

Bass and Saugeye Payout (Top 5 Total Weight)

1st-$200 (Trophy)

2nd-$100

3rd-$50

Big Fish-$50 (Weight)

Catfish Payout (Top 5 Total Weight)

1st– $200 (Trophy)

2nd- $100

3rd- $50

Big Fish- $50 (Weight)

Pan Fish Payout (Total amount of fish caught with qualifying length)

1st- $200 (Trophy)

2nd- $100

3rd- $50

Big Fish- $50 (Length & Weight)