VW fundraiser set for high court justices

VW independent/submitted information

A local fundraiser has been organized for Ohio Supreme Court Justices Judi French and Sharon Kennedy, who are both running for re-election to the state’s highest court.

Organizers Bill Purmort, Mark White, Aaron Baker, and Andy Czajkowski have scheduled a fundraising breakfast for 8-9:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, at Willow Bend Country Club, 579 Hospital Drive in Van Wert.

Several donor levels are available for the fundraiser, including Host $1,000 ($500 per candidate), Sponsor $500 ($250 per candidate), and Attendee $100 ($50 per candidate).

The maximum contribution is $3,800 per individual or $7,000 per PAC or law firm (corporate contributions are prohibited).

Two checks should be made to the two separate PACs: “French for Justice” and “Kennedy for Ohio”. Both checks can be mailed to 211 S. Fifth St., Columbus, OH 43215.

For more information, contact Jennifer Hutchinson at 724.664. 3873 or Jennifer@rb-strategies.com or Samantha Pollock at 614.456.2045 or Samantha@rb-strategies.com.