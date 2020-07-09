VWHS grad earns Subway scholarship

Submitted information

Subway Restaurants of Van Wert announce that Sam Price has been awarded a $2,500 Fresh Start Scholarship.

The Fresh Start scholarship provides financial help to Subway restaurant employees continuing their education at a college, university, or a vocational-technical school. The program is funded by the Frederick A. DeLuca Foundation Inc.

“I am very proud of Sam. He has been a Subway Sandwich Artist™ for more than two years,” said General Manager Jessica Davis. “Our Sandwich Artists™ work hard every day to provide their guests with a great restaurant experience. Sam is very deserving of this honor and we wish him continued success.”

Price is a graduate of Van Wert High School and will attend Bowling Green State University.

More than 250 employees of Subway Restaurants in the U.S., Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia were granted scholarships this year.

About Subway ® Restaurants

The Subway restaurant chain continues to evolve the dining experience, offering guests in more than 100 countries quality ingredients, as well as robust flavor combinations while serving over 6 million made-to-order sandwiches created each day. All Subway restaurants are owned and operated by more than 20,000 Franchise Owners, who employ many people in their communities.

Anyone interested in working at Subway should visit subway.com/careers to learn more or visit their local Subway restaurant.

About The Frederick A. DeLuca Foundation, Inc.

The Frederick A. DeLuca Foundation was created in 1997 by the late Fred DeLuca, co-founder of the global Subway® restaurant chain, to support charitable programs that empower people to lead healthy and productive lives.

Since its inception, the foundation has provided educational scholarship opportunities and grants to community-based organizations in the state of Connecticut.

Today, the Foundation’s impact has broadened to support artistic experiences, health awareness, and career development programs that help youths and families achieve independence and self-sustainability. The Foundation operates in Fort Lauderdale, Florida where it is seeking to make a significant regional impact in the coming years.