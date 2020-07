2 more Covid-19 cases…

The Van Wert County Health District report that the county now has 44 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus. The 43rd case is between 30 and 39 years old, while the 44th case is between 70 and 79 years old. There are currently 17 active cases, with one hospitalization and 26 people recovered. One person has died from the virus.