Cougars soar by Blue Jays 11-0

Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert jumped out to a 6-0 first inning lead and never looked back on the way to a 11-0 five inning win over visiting Delphos St. John’s on Friday night.

Along with the early lead, Ethan Rupert went the distance on the mound and held the Blue Jays in check, allowing just two hits and striking out six.

The Cougars wasted no time getting on the scoreboard. Turner Witten singled home TJ Stoller, then Jacob Place scored on a sacrifice fly by Joshua Halker. Scores by Witten and Rupert gave Van Wert a 4-0 lead, Luke Wessell drove in Kaiden Bates, then Aidan Pratt scored on an RBI single by Ries Wise.

A two out triple by Stoller allowed Damon McCracken to score in the second inning, then Witten scored on a third inning sacrifice fly by Pratt to make it 8-0.

Van Wert’s final three runs came in the bottom of the fourth. Carson Smith drove in Ethan Mooney, Joshua Reichert scored, then McCracken scored on a wild pitch.

Bates led Van Wert with two hits, an RBI and a run scored.

The Cougars (10-7) will play at Lincolnview on Monday.