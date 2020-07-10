Knights double up Lancers 12-6

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

CONVOY — Crestview broke open a close game with a six-run fifth inning and the Knights went on to defeat Lincolnview 12-6 on Friday night.

Already leading 6-4 entering the bottom of the fifth, Tyler Hart walked, Mason Penix was hit by a pitch, then Ian Bailey singled to load the bases for Parker Speith, who doubled to center field, scoring all three base runners. Nick Helt followed up with a single that plated Speith, then Logan Gerardot stole home to put the Knights ahead 11-4. Helt finished the scoring by crossing home plate on a wild pitch.

The Lancers (5-6) added a pair of runs in the seventh when Brandon Renner’s two-RBI single scored Carson Fox and Adam Berryman.

Lincolnview’s Adam Berryman slides into second base while Crestview’s Parker Speith eyes a throw to first. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent

Clayton Leeth scored on an error to give Lincolnview a 1-0 first inning lead, but Hart scored on a Lancer error in the second to tie the game 1-1. The Knights enjoyed a 4-1 lead in the third inning, when Hart doubled home Trever Sheets, Nathan Lichtle scored and Hart stole home.

Lincolnview answered in the fourth when Jared Kesler doubled in Trey Evans and Evan Miller hit an RBI single that plated Kesler, but Crestview (3-6) responded with a pair of runs when Lichtle singled home Speith and Helt, giving the Knights a 6-3 lead. Leeth made it a two-run game by scoring on an error in the top of the fifth.

Crestview finished with 12 hits in the game, including two each by Gerardot, Sheets, Lichtle and Bailey. Hart earned the win by pitching 4 2/3 innings and allowing four runs (two earned) on four hits, seven strikouts and two walks.

Lincolnview had six hits in the game, and Renner was charged with the loss after alloing four runs on eight hits with four strikeouts and a pair of walks.

The Lancers will host Van Wert at 6 p.m. on Monday while Crestview will play at Delphos Jefferson at the same time.