Roundup: Cougars win, Lancers fall

Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert enjoyed an impressive shutout win on the road, while Lincolnview, minus nine starters, lost a run rule game at Wayne Trace in summer season baseball action on Thursday.

Van Wert 6 Kalida 0

KALIDA — Owen Treece shut down Kalida, allowing just two hits and striking out eight to lead Van Wert to a 6-0 win over the Wildcats on Thursday.

TJ Stoller scored in the first inning to give Van Wert a 1-0 lead and the score remained that way until the top of the seventh, when the Cougars plated five more runs to put the game away. Jacob Place scored on a wild pitch, Kaiden Bates singled home Turner Witten, then a two-RBI single by Aidan Pratt allowed Ethan Rupert and Stoller to score. Bates then scored on an RBI single by Luke Wessell for the final margin.

Pratt had a team-high three hits and two RBIs, while Treece finished with a pair of hits.

The Cougars (9-7) are scheduled to host Delphos St. John’s at 6 p.m. tonight.

Wayne Trace 12 Lincolnview 0 (five innings)

HAVILAND — Wayne Trace held Lincolnview to just one hit and took advantage of eight Lancer errors on the way to a five inning 12-0 win on Thursday.

Brandon Renner had Lincolnview’s lone hit of the game. Meanwhile, the Raiders pounded out 12 hits and scored a pair of runs in the first inning, four more in the third and six in the fourth.

Lincolnview (5-5) is scheduled to play at Crestview at 6 p.m. tonight.