A new way to TIX: 6 feet apart…

This past Saturday was a celebration of the return of live entertainment in Van Wert, breaking a 126-day drought. The rest of the Feel Good Fridays in Fountain Park are on the originally scheduled dates. There have been some artist line-up changes as we adjust to artists who have opted not to travel. Presently, the June/August schedule includes the following concerts, July 17 — Creedence Revisited; July 24 — Old Town Brass Band; July 31 — Good Rockin’ Tonight; August 7 — Sanctus Real.

The safety protocols established with the Van Wert Health Department for outdoor concerts in Van Wert will be maintained throughout the summer. Attendees on Saturday exhibited great respect for social distancing in Fan Pods. This was greatly appreciated and helps ensure the concerts continue.

The Grandstand concert with Country greats John Michael Montgomery and David Nail goes on sale to the general public on July 16 online at NPACVW.ORG or by calling the Van Wert Live Box Office at 419.238.6722.

In order to provide social distancing around fan pods, the ticketing process will look a little bit different, but rest assured the musical experience will not change. Patrons will select a section of the track or grandstand priced from $25-$65. The Van Wert Live team will then assign the order to specified seats as a fan pod and then socially distance 6 feet of space around it. Patrons will receive their seat confirmation in advance of the September 5 concert. A family unit of 10 or more tickets receives a 20 percent discount and enables groups of family and friends to experience the concert together.

We appreciate the patience of our Van Wert Live patrons as our team works to follow guidelines for your safety and keep you entertained. Box Office hours have been extended from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. to provide the best in customer service. Please do not hesitate to contact us with any questions. We are eager to provide assistance and help patrons return to entertainment when they are comfortable.

This is an unprecedented time we are living in. While there is uncertainty, there is also great hope. Our Fall Season 2020 is yet to be announced as we receive directives on protocols for indoor entertainment that impacts the capacity of seating. We anticipate announcing the shows to come in early August. Van Wert Live is wholly dedicated to bringing you incredible performances at an economical price in a safe environment. Thank you for helping us make that possible.