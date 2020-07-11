CERT donation…

Rick McCoy of the Van Wert Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) accepts a check from Randy Myers, president of Leland Smith Insurance Services, with joint support from Goodville Mutual Insurance Group. Goodville and Leland Smith Insurance share a mutual belief that in times of uncertainty it’s their passion and responsibility to support and help their communities. Goodville created a charitable program during this pandemic allowing its agencies to help provide support to first responders in their local community during these unprecedented times. Shown are (from the left) Shannon Greve of Leland Smith Insurance; McCoy, and Myers. photo provided