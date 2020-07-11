County Election Board seeks precinct election officials

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County Board of Elections is looking for individuals that would be interested in serving as precinct election officials in Van Wert County.

Being a precinct election official is a great opportunity for registered voters who have the time to commit on Election Day. It’s also great way for students, part-time employees, retired citizens, and people with flexible schedules to serve their community.

To be a precinct election official in Van Wert County, a person must meet the following requirements:

Be at least 17 years of age and a registered voter in Van Wert County

Cannot have been convicted of a felony (unless the conviction has been reversed, expunged, or pardoned).

Have transportation to and from the polling location.

Cannot be running as a candidate in the election you are working.

Need to attend a training session

Need to be able to work from 5:45 a.m. to approximately 8:15 p.m.

Those who choose to work at the polls must receive training and they will be paid for it.

Those interested in becoming a precinct election official should contact the Van Wert County Board of Elections at 419.238.4192.