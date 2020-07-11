Elks donate to Convoy FD for equipment

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, recently donated $750 to the Convoy Fire Department. The monies were used by the department to help purchase 12 G1 APR adaptors and cartridges. The adaptors can be placed on SCDA masks the department is currently using for fighting fires. Once this has been done, firefighters can use the same mask to overhaul their equipment after a fire is out and not have to use an air bottle if the C02 levels are acceptable.

These adaptors could also be used in dusty conditions where the C02 levels are acceptable. In addition, the mask can be used if a fire engine responds on an assist with an EMS unit into an unhealthy home environment, such as the flu, Covid-19, and other respiratory healthy conditions are suspected

Shown with the new equipment is Convoy Fire Chief Gary Kreischer (left) and Elks Lodge Community Service Grant Chairman Michael C. Stanley.

The monies are distributed by the Ohio Elks Association in the form of a Community Service Grant. The Ohio Elks Association receives monies each year from the Elks National Foundation, a perpetual trust fund established in 1928 by the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks. Contributions to the Foundation are made each year by close to 1 million Elks and their families and friends from more than 2,000 Elks lodges across the United States, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Philippines.

To date, through Community Service Grants, Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197 has distributed more than $34,143.76 back into Van Wert County to assist the city, county, and villages.

Van Wert Elks Lodge is proud to be able to assist the Convoy Fire Department as it provides fire protection to the residents of Convoy and surrounding area.